Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 8,753 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 609,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.