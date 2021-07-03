Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 42,222 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 590,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 120,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 865,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,228. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

