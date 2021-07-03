Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:CPE opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

