Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.