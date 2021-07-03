Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.45.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
