CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $57.52 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.52 or 0.00170393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $119,887.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00693671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00080492 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

