C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.53. 2,498,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

