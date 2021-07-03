C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Friday. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

