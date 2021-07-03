Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A -5.73% 26.85% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -5.93% -1.35% -0.97%

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 20.91, indicating that its share price is 1,991% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$31.32 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 3.35 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -17.82

Bunker Hill Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bunker Hill Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

