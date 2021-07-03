BSC Station Hits 1-Day Volume of $524,988.00 (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $524,988.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00131736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169797 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,495.52 or 1.00141113 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.