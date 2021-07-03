Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

