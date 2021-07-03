BRP (TSE:DOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.90.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.75. BRP has a 1-year low of C$54.40 and a 1-year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

