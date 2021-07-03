Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 788,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,589. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 965,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

