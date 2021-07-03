Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.