Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,216,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,639,000 after buying an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.