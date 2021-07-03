Brokers Set Expectations for Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.