Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

TCBI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

