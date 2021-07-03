Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 170.63

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

Several research analysts have commented on VMUK shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 200.50 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,039,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.58. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

