Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $99.82

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $92.09. 111,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,397. TFI International has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

