Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Price Target at €68.33

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.30 ($81.53). 13,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.