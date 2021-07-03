Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $13.80

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.