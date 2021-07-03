Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $4.34

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

