Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$61.33

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$56.92. 386,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.95. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,618.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

