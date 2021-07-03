Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $118.07

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DLTR stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

