Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) PT at €74.60

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDA shares. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aurubis stock traded up €1.98 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.98 ($95.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €53.18 ($62.56) and a 12-month high of €81.26 ($95.60). The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.05.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

