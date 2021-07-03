Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings per share of ($4.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.67) and the lowest is ($5.60). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($9.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.