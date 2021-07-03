Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 156,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $33.10. 103,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

