Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 550,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

