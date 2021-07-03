Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 757,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,433,152 shares of company stock valued at $387,021,355 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 28.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,027 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 86,341 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 22.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

