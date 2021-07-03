Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

