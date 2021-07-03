Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ENLV remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,919. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

