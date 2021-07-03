Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce sales of $27.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the lowest is $26.87 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.79 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $120.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 38,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,528. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

