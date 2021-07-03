Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $53.54. 15,068,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,432,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

