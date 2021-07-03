Breakline Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,338,720. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.68. 826,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

