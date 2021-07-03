Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,585.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $8.38 on Friday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

