BMO Capital Markets Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

