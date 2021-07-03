Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Achieves $12.67 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $878,142.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00133636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.09 or 1.00217078 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.