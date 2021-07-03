Blair William & Co. IL Takes $213,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.