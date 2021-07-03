Blair William & Co. IL Sells 25,499 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

