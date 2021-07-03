Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NCR were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.