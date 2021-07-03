Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS opened at $54.41 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.32.

