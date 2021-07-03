Blair William & Co. IL Has $229,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after buying an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TM opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.54.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

