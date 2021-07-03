Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.