Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.