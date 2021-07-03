BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

