BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
