Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

