Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
