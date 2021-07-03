BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

