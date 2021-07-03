BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $15.78 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.