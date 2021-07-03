BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

INDT stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.94. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

