BlackRock Inc. Sells 475,267 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,267 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Casper Sleep worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE CSPR opened at $8.16 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.