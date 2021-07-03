BlackRock Inc. Sells 103,336 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.60% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 107,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of USX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

